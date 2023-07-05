Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s current trading price is -40.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 162.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.20 and $5.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.44 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.53 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Alto Ingredients Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.30 on 08/18/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.20 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 109.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 233.65M and boasts a workforce of 439 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.12, with a change in price of -0.33. Similarly, Alto Ingredients Inc. recorded 1,365,102 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALTO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

ALTO Stock Stochastic Average

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 97.44%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.60% and 91.05%, respectively.

ALTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 9.23% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.38%. The price of ALTO fallen by 55.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 32.18%.