Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -74.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.89 and $4.64. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.07 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Aeva Technologies Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.64 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.89 on 05/02/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 245.60M and boasts a workforce of 306 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3063, with a change in price of -0.7400. Similarly, Aeva Technologies Inc. recorded 1,137,934 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEVA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AEVA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Aeva Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 47.61%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 19.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.89% and 29.54%, respectively.

AEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.47%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AEVA has leaped by -8.42%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.85%.