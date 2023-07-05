A Deep Dive into Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Stock Performance

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) current stock price is $9.90. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $10.015 after opening at $9.95. The stock’s lowest point was $9.87 before it closed at $9.98.

Viatris Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $12.40 on 02/01/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $8.42 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of VTRS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Viatris Inc.’s current trading price is -20.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $8.42 and $12.40. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.17 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 9.71 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.64B and boasts a workforce of 37000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.94, with a change in price of -2.22. Similarly, Viatris Inc. recorded 9,472,090 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.33%.

VTRS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VTRS stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.86.

VTRS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Viatris Inc. over the past 50 days is 70.95%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 60.19%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 66.29% and 64.57%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VTRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.06%. The price of VTRS increased 7.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.49%.