A Deep Dive into Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Stock Performance

In terms of market performance, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.97 on 06/15/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.68 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of ALDX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -33.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.68 to $11.97. In the Healthcare sector, the Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.81 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 459.13M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.99, with a change in price of +1.21. Similarly, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,121,096 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.87%.

Examining ALDX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALDX stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

ALDX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 38.62%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 38.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 40.31% and 37.86% respectively.

ALDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 12.98%. The price of ALDX leaped by -22.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.66%.