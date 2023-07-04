WNC Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The stock price for Wabash National Corporation (WNC) currently stands at $26.23. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.06 after starting at $25.45. The stock’s lowest price was $25.45 before closing at $25.64.

In terms of market performance, Wabash National Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.10 on 02/06/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $12.97 on 07/06/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of WNC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Wabash National Corporation’s current trading price is -12.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $12.97 to $30.10. In the Industrials sector, the Wabash National Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.65 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.23B and boasts a workforce of 6900 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.20, with a change in price of -2.84. Similarly, Wabash National Corporation recorded 615,140 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.83%.

Examining WNC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WNC stands at 0.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.93.

WNC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Wabash National Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 72.30%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 42.19% and 43.17% respectively.

WNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.06%. The price of WNC fallen by 8.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.47%.