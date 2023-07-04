Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Wingstop Inc.’s current trading price is -12.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $75.27 and $223.77. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.35 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.62 million observed over the last three months.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) current stock price is $195.52. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $200.645 after opening at $200.52. The stock’s lowest point was $192.78 before it closed at $200.16.

In terms of market performance, Wingstop Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $223.77 on 05/04/23, while the lowest value was $75.27 on 07/05/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.96B and boasts a workforce of 1031 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Wingstop Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Wingstop Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 187.42, with a change in price of +30.14. Similarly, Wingstop Inc. recorded 648,441 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.21%.

WING Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wingstop Inc. over the last 50 days is at 34.25%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 61.30%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.22% and 71.48%, respectively.

WING Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 42.07%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 36.31%. The price of WING decreased -1.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.59%.