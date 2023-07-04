Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -21.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.16 and $1.98 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 65274.0 for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.1 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is $1.56. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.60 after an opening price of $1.53. The stock briefly fell to $1.53 before ending the session at $1.53.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.98 on 04/17/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.16 on 09/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 346.09M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6753, with a change in price of -0.0792. Similarly, Western Copper and Gold Corporation recorded 111,681 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WRN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WRN Stock Stochastic Average

Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.38%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 47.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.95% and 17.01%, respectively.

WRN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -12.36% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.81%. The price of WRN fallen by 0.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.00%.