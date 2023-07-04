Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Vimeo Inc.’s current trading price is -48.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.07 and $7.74 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.34 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.71 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is $3.98. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.18 after an opening price of $4.11. The stock briefly fell to $4.09 before ending the session at $4.12.

Vimeo Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.74 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.07 on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 655.03M and boasts a workforce of 1236 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.79, with a change in price of -0.45. Similarly, Vimeo Inc. recorded 1,841,048 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VMEO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VMEO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vimeo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 64.17%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 27.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.07% and 41.04%, respectively.

VMEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 16.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.61%. The price of VMEO fallen by 4.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.24%.