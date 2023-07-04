Uncovering the Potential of Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Stock

The present stock price for Seadrill Limited (SDRL) is $40.45. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $41.78 after an opening price of $41.35. The stock briefly fell to $40.89 before ending the session at $41.27.

The highest value for the stock in the past year was $45.48 on 02/01/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $22.00 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of SDRL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Seadrill Limited’s current trading price is -11.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $22.00 to $45.48. In the Energy sector, the Seadrill Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.26 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.23B and boasts a workforce of 2576 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Seadrill Limited

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Seadrill Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.22, with a change in price of -3.55. Similarly, Seadrill Limited recorded 416,554 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.96%.

SDRL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Seadrill Limited over the last 50 days is 90.26%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 88.65%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.09% and 86.07%, respectively.

SDRL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 23.93% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 24.46%. The price of SDRL fallen by 11.28% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.09%.