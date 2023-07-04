Uncovering the Potential of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (ACRO) Stock

In terms of market performance, Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.40 on 06/27/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $9.66 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ACRO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s current trading price is -2.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.97%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $9.66 and $10.40. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (ACRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 168.43M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.15, with a change in price of +0.09. Similarly, Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. recorded 310,623 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.85%.

Examining ACRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACRO stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.21%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.21%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.24% and 24.92%, respectively.

ACRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.42%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ACRO has leaped by -0.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.27%.