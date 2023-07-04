Trinity Capital Inc. Inc. (TRIN) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 26.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 26.61%. The price of TRIN increased 7.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.06%.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) stock is currently valued at $13.80. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $13.77 after opening at $13.29. The stock briefly dropped to $13.25 before ultimately closing at $13.26.

Trinity Capital Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $15.98 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.06 on 12/07/22.

52-week price history of TRIN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Trinity Capital Inc.’s current trading price is -13.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.06 and $15.98. The Trinity Capital Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.43 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 510.88M and boasts a workforce of 55 employees.

Trinity Capital Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Trinity Capital Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.87, with a change in price of +0.37. Similarly, Trinity Capital Inc. recorded 335,702 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.77%.

TRIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRIN stands at 1.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.29.

TRIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Trinity Capital Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.67%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.11%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.85% and 66.40%, respectively.