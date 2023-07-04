Tradeweb Markets Inc.: -14.99% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

Tradeweb Markets Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $79.98 on 03/31/23 and the lowest value was $51.47 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of TW Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s current trading price is -14.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.10%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $51.47 and $79.98. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.89 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.46B and boasts a workforce of 1091 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.66, with a change in price of -6.71. Similarly, Tradeweb Markets Inc. recorded 850,600 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.98%.

Examining TW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TW stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TW Stock Stochastic Average

Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 18.52%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.53% and 22.82%, respectively.

TW Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.71%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.75%. The price of TW leaped by -0.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.69%.