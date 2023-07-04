The Significance of Moving Averages in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Inc. (EPRT) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EPRT has fallen by 0.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.95%.

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is currently priced at $23.97. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $24.14 after opening at $23.48. The day’s lowest price was $23.48 before the stock closed at $23.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $26.43 on 02/28/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $18.88 on 10/19/22.

52-week price history of EPRT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -9.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$18.88 and $26.43. The Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 0.44 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.88 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.50B and boasts a workforce of 37 employees.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.54, with a change in price of -1.07. Similarly, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. recorded 911,937 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.28%.

EPRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EPRT stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

EPRT Stock Stochastic Average

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.20%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.55% and 37.92%, respectively.