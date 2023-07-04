The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The Shyft Group Inc.’s current trading price is -32.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $17.94 and $34.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.16 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.24 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) currently stands at $22.94. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $23.07 after starting at $21.92. The stock’s lowest price was $21.92 before closing at $22.06.

In terms of market performance, The Shyft Group Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $34.10 on 02/02/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $17.94 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 796.71M and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.48, with a change in price of -9.41. Similarly, The Shyft Group Inc. recorded 244,265 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.09%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHYF stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

SHYF Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Shyft Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 30.61%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 30.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.46% and 15.59%, respectively.

SHYF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.86%. The price of SHYF leaped by -5.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.19%.