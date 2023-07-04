The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has a stock price of $13.03. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $13.035 after an opening price of $12.54. The day’s lowest price was $12.53, and it closed at $12.51.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $25.48 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $11.73 on 06/08/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of HAIN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s current trading price is -48.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.73 to $25.48. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.44 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.16B and boasts a workforce of 3078 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating The Hain Celestial Group Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.74, with a change in price of -8.20. Similarly, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. recorded 959,088 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.68%.

Examining HAIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAIN stands at 0.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

HAIN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 19.56%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.08% and 74.77%, respectively.

HAIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -19.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HAIN has fallen by 10.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.24%.