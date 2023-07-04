The Andersons Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up 1.24% from 52-Week Low

The stock of The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) is currently priced at $47.36. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $47.89 after opening at $46.35. The day’s lowest price was $45.89 before the stock closed at $46.15.

The market performance of The Andersons Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $46.78 on 07/03/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $29.35 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ANDE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. The Andersons Inc.’s current trading price is 1.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $29.35 to $46.78. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the The Andersons Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.15 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.27 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.59B and boasts a workforce of 2204 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Andersons Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating The Andersons Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.93, with a change in price of +9.38. Similarly, The Andersons Inc. recorded 275,532 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.37%.

Examining ANDE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANDE stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

ANDE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Andersons Inc. over the last 50 days is 99.84%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 99.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.53% and 91.91%, respectively.

ANDE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 35.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.63%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ANDE has fallen by 20.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.57%.