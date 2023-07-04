Tenable Holdings Inc. Inc. (TENB) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 10.75% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.98%. The price of TENB fallen by 3.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.25%.

The stock market performance of Tenable Holdings Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $52.55 on 07/07/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $28.80, recorded on 10/13/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of TENB Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -19.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.70%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $28.80 and $52.55. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.39 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.03 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.72B and boasts a workforce of 1900 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.22, with a change in price of -0.70. Similarly, Tenable Holdings Inc. recorded 945,452 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.61%.

TENB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TENB stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

TENB Stock Stochastic Average

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 66.80%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 69.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.69% and 87.73%, respectively.