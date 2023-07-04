Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current trading price is -1.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $90.00 and $149.04 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.45 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.74 million over the last three months.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $149.04 on 06/28/23 and the lowest value was $90.00 on 11/08/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.02B and boasts a workforce of 11580 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 124.66, with a change in price of +33.88. Similarly, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. recorded 1,666,868 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTWO stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

TTWO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.56%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.15% and 85.78%, respectively.

TTWO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 41.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 45.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TTWO has fallen by 7.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.59%.