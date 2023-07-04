SXC’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About SunCoke Energy Inc.’s Performance

The stock price for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) currently stands at $8.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.135 after starting at $7.89. The stock’s lowest price was $7.88 before closing at $7.87.

SunCoke Energy Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $10.43 on 03/03/23 and a low of $5.72 for the same time frame on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of SXC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -22.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.43%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $5.72 and $10.43. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 660.95M and boasts a workforce of 1172 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.36, with a change in price of -1.44. Similarly, SunCoke Energy Inc. recorded 718,205 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.11%.

Examining SXC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SXC stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.89.

SXC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.09%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.96%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.90% and 76.08%, respectively.

SXC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.58%. The price of SXC fallen by 17.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.25%.