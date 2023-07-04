SUM’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 34.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.86%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SUM has fallen by 18.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.30%.

The current stock price for Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is $38.08. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $37.87 after opening at $37.50. It dipped to a low of $37.09 before ultimately closing at $37.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Summit Materials Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $38.00 on 06/30/23, with the lowest value being $21.62 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of SUM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Summit Materials Inc.’s current trading price is 0.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.11%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $21.62 and $38.00. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.4 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 0.74 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.47B and boasts a workforce of 4800 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.43, with a change in price of +4.43. Similarly, Summit Materials Inc. recorded 734,972 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.56%.

SUM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SUM stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

SUM Stock Stochastic Average

Summit Materials Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 92.30%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.17% and 95.46%, respectively.