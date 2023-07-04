Steven Madden Ltd.: Analyzing SHOO Stock Trends

The stock of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is currently priced at $33.00. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $33.29 after opening at $32.83. The day’s lowest price was $32.52 before the stock closed at $32.69.

In terms of market performance, Steven Madden Ltd. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $37.85 on 02/02/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $26.36 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of SHOO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Steven Madden Ltd.’s current trading price is -12.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.19%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $26.36 and $37.85. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.95 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.52B and boasts a workforce of 2800 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.01, with a change in price of -3.41. Similarly, Steven Madden Ltd. recorded 945,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.39%.

Examining SHOO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHOO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SHOO Stock Stochastic Average

Steven Madden Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 50.47%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 47.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.35% and 43.42%, respectively.

SHOO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 3.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SHOO has fallen by 7.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.38%.