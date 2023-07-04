SPPI’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 163.39% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 163.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 160.84%. The price of SPPI leaped by -12.56% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.06%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has a current stock price of $0.97. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.00 after opening at $0.9501. The stock’s low for the day was $0.9501, and it eventually closed at $0.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.57 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.31, recorded on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of SPPI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -38.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 208.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.31 and $1.57. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.4 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.22 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 198.11M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9262, with a change in price of +0.1606. Similarly, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 2,080,419 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.47%.

SPPI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPPI stands at 1.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.07.

SPPI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the past 50 days is 44.90%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.59%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 17.14% and 10.84%, respectively, over the past 20 days.