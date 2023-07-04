Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Smart Sand Inc.’s current trading price is -37.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.37 and $2.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.22 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.21 million over the last three months.

The stock of Smart Sand Inc. (SND) is currently priced at $1.65. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.72 after opening at $1.65. The day’s lowest price was $1.63 before the stock closed at $1.64.

In terms of market performance, Smart Sand Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.65 on 03/09/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.37 on 09/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.91M and boasts a workforce of 328 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7234, with a change in price of -0.2000. Similarly, Smart Sand Inc. recorded 257,408 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.53%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SND stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

SND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Smart Sand Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 52.00%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.91%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.32% and 71.17%, respectively.

SND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SND has fallen by 7.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.48%.