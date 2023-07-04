Similarweb Ltd. Inc. (SMWB) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SMWB has fallen by 4.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.43%.

The stock of Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) is currently priced at $6.79. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.78 after opening at $6.74. The day’s lowest price was $6.505 before the stock closed at $6.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Similarweb Ltd. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $10.82 on 07/21/22 and the lowest value was $4.37 on 11/22/22.

52-week price history of SMWB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Similarweb Ltd.’s current trading price is -37.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.37 and $10.82. The Similarweb Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 54670.0 for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 83790.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 527.65M and boasts a workforce of 1017 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.21, with a change in price of -0.20. Similarly, Similarweb Ltd. recorded 113,646 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.90%.

SMWB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMWB stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SMWB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Similarweb Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.95%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.71%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.10% and 54.29%, respectively.