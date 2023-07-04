Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Shutterstock Inc.’s current trading price is -39.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.69%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $44.61 and $81.23. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.34 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.7 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is currently priced at $49.38. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $49.70 after opening at $49.00. The day’s lowest price was $48.84 before the stock closed at $48.67.

Shutterstock Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $81.23 on 02/02/23 and a low of $44.61 for the same time frame on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.75B and boasts a workforce of 1328 employees.

Shutterstock Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Shutterstock Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.06, with a change in price of -26.18. Similarly, Shutterstock Inc. recorded 619,256 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SSTK stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SSTK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Shutterstock Inc. over the last 50 days is 10.71%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 40.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.61% and 22.74%, respectively.

SSTK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.46%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SSTK has leaped by -0.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.51%.