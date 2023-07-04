Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Inc. (SHIP) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.98%. The price of SHIP fallen by 16.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.26%.

The stock price for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) currently stands at $4.87. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.03 after starting at $4.80. The stock’s lowest price was $4.78 before closing at $4.82.

In terms of market performance, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.09 on 07/22/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.03 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of SHIP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -39.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.03 and $8.09. The Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.15 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.15 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 93.50M and boasts a workforce of 67 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.09, with a change in price of -0.92. Similarly, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. recorded 201,198 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.62%.

SHIP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHIP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

SHIP Stock Stochastic Average

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 83.48%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.54% and 91.06%, respectively.