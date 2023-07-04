Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s current trading price is -0.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.12%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $192.90 and $331.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.34 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.76 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is $328.16. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $330.03 after an opening price of $329.45. The stock briefly fell to $326.17 before ending the session at $329.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rockwell Automation Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $331.40 on 06/30/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $192.90 on 07/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.34B and boasts a workforce of 26000 employees.

Rockwell Automation Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Rockwell Automation Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 289.35, with a change in price of +40.08. Similarly, Rockwell Automation Inc. recorded 718,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROK stands at 1.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

ROK Stock Stochastic Average

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 97.02%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.51% and 93.99%, respectively.

ROK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 27.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 26.40%. The price of ROK fallen by 17.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.18%.