RLAY: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RLAY has fallen by 10.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.24%.

At present, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has a stock price of $12.25. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.89 after an opening price of $12.59. The day’s lowest price was $12.53, and it closed at $12.56.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $33.06 on 09/08/22 and the lowest value was $9.67 on 05/16/23.

52-week price history of RLAY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -62.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.67 and $33.06. The Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.45 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.73 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B and boasts a workforce of 328 employees.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Relay Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.07, with a change in price of -8.66. Similarly, Relay Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,474,997 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.62%.

RLAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RLAY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RLAY Stock Stochastic Average

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.20% and 84.21%, respectively.