Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in SKT Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $22.37 on 06/07/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $13.26 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of SKT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s current trading price is -0.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $13.26 to $22.37. In the Real Estate sector, the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.28B and boasts a workforce of 341 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.52, with a change in price of +3.33. Similarly, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. recorded 1,034,933 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.71%.

Examining SKT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKT stands at 2.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.95.

SKT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. over the last 50 days is 94.51%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 88.18%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.99% and 77.11%, respectively.

SKT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 23.86%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.31%. The price of SKT increased 8.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.26%.