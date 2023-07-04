Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s current trading price is -40.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.19 and $4.84 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.34 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.68 million over the last three months.

At present, Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has a stock price of $2.89. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.88 after an opening price of $2.83. The day’s lowest price was $2.78, and it closed at $2.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ribbon Communications Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.84 on 02/16/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.19 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 486.39M and boasts a workforce of 3394 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.19, with a change in price of -0.96. Similarly, Ribbon Communications Inc. recorded 856,252 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RBBN stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

RBBN Stock Stochastic Average

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.78%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.67% and 32.91%, respectively.

RBBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 3.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RBBN has fallen by 1.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.89%.