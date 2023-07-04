Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -5.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 446.83%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $18.47 and $106.69. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) current stock price is $101.00. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $103.59 after opening at $102.00. The stock’s lowest point was $101.64 before it closed at $101.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $106.69 on 05/09/23, with the lowest value being $18.47 on 08/17/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.71B and boasts a workforce of 321 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 85.83, with a change in price of +53.65. Similarly, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,249,958 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +108.98%.

RETA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 87.36%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.67% and 68.70%, respectively.

RETA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 165.86%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 173.64%. The price of RETA increased 10.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.21%.