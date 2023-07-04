POOL Stock: Exploring Pool Corporation’s Growth

The stock price for Pool Corporation (POOL) currently stands at $371.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $373.24 after starting at $372.09. The stock’s lowest price was $362.10 before closing at $374.64.

Pool Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $423.97 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $278.10 on 10/21/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of POOL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Pool Corporation’s current trading price is -12.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.58%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $278.10 to $423.97. In the Industrials sector, the Pool Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.27 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.42 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Pool Corporation (POOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.48B and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 346.53, with a change in price of -20.35. Similarly, Pool Corporation recorded 412,309 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.19%.

Examining POOL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for POOL stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.06.

POOL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Pool Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 88.60%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 89.39% and 92.54% respectively.

POOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 22.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 21.03%. The price of POOL fallen by 18.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.90%.