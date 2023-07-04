Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Papa John’s International Inc.’s current trading price is -24.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $66.74 and $97.78. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.31 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.63 million observed over the last three months.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) current stock price is $74.12. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $75.85 after opening at $73.78. The stock’s lowest point was $73.78 before it closed at $73.83.

Papa John’s International Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $97.78 on 02/16/23, and the lowest price during that time was $66.74, recorded on 10/07/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.41B and boasts a workforce of 12000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Papa John’s International Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Papa John’s International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.81, with a change in price of -17.36. Similarly, Papa John’s International Inc. recorded 627,604 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.67%.

PZZA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Papa John’s International Inc. over the last 50 days is at 62.98%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 88.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.86% and 63.85%, respectively.

PZZA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.92%. The price of PZZA increased 7.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.12%.