Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s current trading price is -31.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.67%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.77 and $15.13. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.45 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.87 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is currently priced at $10.38. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.37 after opening at $10.30. The day’s lowest price was $10.19 before the stock closed at $10.35.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $15.13 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $7.77 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 447.38M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.53, with a change in price of -1.84. Similarly, Orchid Island Capital Inc. recorded 815,318 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORC stands at 8.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ORC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 50.87%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 58.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 64.10% and 72.96% respectively.

ORC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -1.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ORC has fallen by 1.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.08%.