Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Nexa Resources S.A.’s current trading price is -32.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.68%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.14 and $7.47. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 61809.0 for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 73200.0 over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) is $5.04. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.14 after an opening price of $4.84. The stock briefly fell to $4.84 before ending the session at $4.86.

Nexa Resources S.A. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $7.47 on 01/12/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.14 on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 662.00M and boasts a workforce of 5625 employees.

Nexa Resources S.A.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Nexa Resources S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.85, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Nexa Resources S.A. recorded 85,139 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEXA stands at 1.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.14.

NEXA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Nexa Resources S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 19.05%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 25.19% and 19.88% respectively.

NEXA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -13.84% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.52%. The price of NEXA fallen by 1.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.35%.