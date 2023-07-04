Navigating FRPT Stock: Freshpet Inc. Journey

The present stock price for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is $65.69. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $67.09 after an opening price of $65.84. The stock briefly fell to $65.48 before ending the session at $65.81.

Freshpet Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $73.48 on 05/08/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $36.02 on 09/08/22.

52-week price history of FRPT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Freshpet Inc.’s current trading price is -10.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.37%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $36.02 and $73.48. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.7 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.13B and boasts a workforce of 1011 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Freshpet Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Freshpet Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 64.20, with a change in price of +2.59. Similarly, Freshpet Inc. recorded 791,351 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.02%.

Examining FRPT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRPT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

FRPT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Freshpet Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 59.17%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.55% and 62.21%, respectively.

FRPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 24.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 26.06%. The price of FRPT fallen by 7.02% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.41%.