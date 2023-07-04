monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. monday.com Ltd.’s current trading price is -10.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 127.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $73.58 and $187.00. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.39 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.91 million observed over the last three months.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) currently has a stock price of $167.48. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $169.52 after opening at $169.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $163.24 before it closed at $171.22.

monday.com Ltd.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $187.00 on 06/16/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $73.58 on 11/09/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.26B and boasts a workforce of 1549 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 147.80, with a change in price of +26.88. Similarly, monday.com Ltd. recorded 885,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.21%.

How MNDY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MNDY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MNDY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of monday.com Ltd. over the past 50 days is 74.34%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 15.88%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 25.18% and 29.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MNDY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 37.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MNDY has leaped by -7.89%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.20%.