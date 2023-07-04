Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Mercury Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -46.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.93%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $28.90 and $65.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.34 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.54 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) currently stands at $34.66. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $34.98 after starting at $34.40. The stock’s lowest price was $34.39 before closing at $34.59.

In terms of market performance, Mercury Systems Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $65.00 on 07/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $28.90 on 06/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.94B and boasts a workforce of 2537 employees.

Mercury Systems Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Mercury Systems Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.88, with a change in price of -19.59. Similarly, Mercury Systems Inc. recorded 447,264 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRCY stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

MRCY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Mercury Systems Inc. over the last 50 days is 30.73%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 40.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.91% and 33.65%, respectively.

MRCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -22.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.27%. The price of MRCY leaped by -13.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.03%.