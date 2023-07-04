L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -22.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $174.55 and $255.10 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.34 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.02 million over the last three months.

The stock of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) is currently priced at $198.00. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $198.00 after opening at $195.48. The day’s lowest price was $194.64 before the stock closed at $195.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, L3Harris Technologies Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $255.10 on 10/27/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $174.55 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.79B and boasts a workforce of 46000 employees.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating L3Harris Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 196.52, with a change in price of -14.69. Similarly, L3Harris Technologies Inc. recorded 1,043,470 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LHX stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

LHX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 79.17%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.35% and 85.99%, respectively.

LHX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.19%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LHX has fallen by 11.92%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.28%.