Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -13.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $106.78 and $138.05. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.31 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.64 million observed over the last three months.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) currently has a stock price of $119.34. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $119.94 after opening at $118.56. The lowest recorded price for the day was $118.17 before it closed at $118.89.

In terms of market performance, Jacobs Solutions Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $138.05 on 07/29/22, while the lowest value was $106.78 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.89B and boasts a workforce of 60000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 116.50, with a change in price of -3.23. Similarly, Jacobs Solutions Inc. recorded 642,233 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.64%.

How J’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for J stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

J Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Jacobs Solutions Inc. over the past 50 days is 70.92%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 91.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.70% and 90.32%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

J Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of J has fallen by 7.69%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.70%.