J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s current trading price is -9.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $156.07 and $200.64. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.31 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.73 million observed over the last three months.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has a current stock price of $182.41. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $184.19 after opening at $180.40. The stock’s low for the day was $179.49, and it eventually closed at $181.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $200.64 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value being $156.07 on 09/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.53B and boasts a workforce of 37151 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 176.04, with a change in price of -17.49. Similarly, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. recorded 703,546 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.75%.

How JBHT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JBHT stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

JBHT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. over the last 50 days is at 91.01%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.71% and 89.60%, respectively.

JBHT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 4.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.19%. The price of JBHT fallen by 7.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.33%.