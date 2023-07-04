HKD’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -35.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -36.59%. The price of HKD leaped by -0.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.21%.

52-week price history of HKD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. AMTD Digital Inc.’s current trading price is -99.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.10 and $2555.30. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.4 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.48 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.21B and boasts a workforce of 50 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.19, with a change in price of -3.08. Similarly, AMTD Digital Inc. recorded 1,573,853 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.92%.

HKD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HKD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HKD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. over the past 50 days is 15.16%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.59%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.97% and 22.66%, respectively, over the past 20 days.