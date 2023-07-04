GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. GXO Logistics Inc.’s current trading price is -0.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $32.10 and $63.46. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.31 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.81 million observed over the last three months.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) current stock price is $63.38. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $63.56 after opening at $62.56. The stock’s lowest point was $62.56 before it closed at $62.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GXO Logistics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $63.46 on 07/03/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $32.10 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.40B and boasts a workforce of 89000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for GXO Logistics Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating GXO Logistics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.52, with a change in price of +8.38. Similarly, GXO Logistics Inc. recorded 795,657 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.24%.

How GXO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GXO stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

GXO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of GXO Logistics Inc. over the past 50 days is 98.73%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.86%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 94.16% and 91.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GXO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 48.47%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 45.27%. The price of GXO increased 10.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.17%.