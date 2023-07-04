GDRX’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.52%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GDRX has fallen by 1.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.74%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) currently has a stock price of $5.43. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.61 after opening at $5.51. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.435 before it closed at $5.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of GoodRx Holdings Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $10.37 on 08/09/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.82, recorded on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of GDRX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -47.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.82 and $10.37. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.39 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.11 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.17B and boasts a workforce of 952 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.53, with a change in price of -0.16. Similarly, GoodRx Holdings Inc. recorded 1,365,481 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.83%.

GDRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GDRX stands at 0.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

GDRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 79.13%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.36%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 46.31% and 47.49%, respectively, over the past 20 days.