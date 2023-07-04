GBX’s Stock Market Adventure: 28.84% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 28.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.84%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GBX has fallen by 54.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.83%.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) currently has a stock price of $43.20. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $43.70 after opening at $43.10. The lowest recorded price for the day was $42.35 before it closed at $43.10.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $44.70 on 06/30/23, and the lowest price during that time was $23.80, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of GBX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -3.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $23.80 and $44.70. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.4 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.39 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.05B and boasts a workforce of 14400 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.98, with a change in price of +11.38. Similarly, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. recorded 365,106 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.88%.

GBX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GBX stands at 1.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.04.

GBX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 91.71%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.36% and 94.36%, respectively.