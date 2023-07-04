Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s current trading price is 0.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $58.73 and $111.74. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.3 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.45 million observed over the last three months.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) currently has a stock price of $112.00. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $113.59 after opening at $110.80. The lowest recorded price for the day was $110.80 before it closed at $110.84.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $111.74 on 07/03/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $58.73 on 07/21/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.61B and boasts a workforce of 361706 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.77, with a change in price of +28.97. Similarly, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. recorded 565,082 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.89%.

How FMX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FMX stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

FMX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. over the last 50 days is at 92.73%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 85.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.89% and 89.22%, respectively.

FMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 43.37%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 41.15%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FMX has fallen by 10.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.59%.