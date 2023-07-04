FMC Corporation (FMC) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. FMC Corporation’s current trading price is -21.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.99%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $98.24 and $134.38. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.45 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.97 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for FMC Corporation (FMC) currently stands at $106.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $106.87 after starting at $104.03. The stock’s lowest price was $103.67 before closing at $104.34.

FMC Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $134.38 on 12/02/22 and the lowest value was $98.24 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FMC Corporation (FMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.19B and boasts a workforce of 6600 employees.

FMC Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating FMC Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 116.71, with a change in price of -20.04. Similarly, FMC Corporation recorded 909,724 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FMC stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

FMC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, FMC Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 17.51%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 25.49% and 21.60% respectively.

FMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.09%. The price of FMC fallen by 1.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.47%.