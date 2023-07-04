Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Flowserve Corporation’s current trading price is -4.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.34%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $23.89 and $38.86. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.46 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.86 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is $37.11. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $37.18 after an opening price of $36.97. The stock briefly fell to $36.79 before ending the session at $37.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Flowserve Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $38.86 on 05/02/23 and the lowest value was $23.89 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.81B and boasts a workforce of 16000 employees.

Flowserve Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Flowserve Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.33, with a change in price of +2.02. Similarly, Flowserve Corporation recorded 878,320 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLS stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

FLS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Flowserve Corporation over the last 50 days is 74.30%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 85.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.34% and 84.53%, respectively.

FLS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 20.96% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.80%. The price of FLS fallen by 12.18% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.85%.