Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -26.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.27 and $20.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.45 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) stock is currently valued at $14.69. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $14.66 after opening at $14.52. The stock briefly dropped to $14.4899 before ultimately closing at $14.50.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $20.00 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $12.27 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.35B and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.25, with a change in price of -1.44. Similarly, Easterly Government Properties Inc. recorded 1,037,824 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DEA stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

DEA Stock Stochastic Average

Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.12%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.58% and 66.01%, respectively.

DEA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 2.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.73%. The price of DEA increased 7.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.24%.