Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s current trading price is -21.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $285.84 and $426.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.34 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.66 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) currently stands at $336.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $338.37 after starting at $334.71. The stock’s lowest price was $331.32 before closing at $336.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $426.44 on 07/21/22 and a low of $285.84 for the same time frame on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.69B and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Domino’s Pizza Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 318.49, with a change in price of -20.54. Similarly, Domino’s Pizza Inc. recorded 764,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.75%.

DPZ Stock Stochastic Average

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.61%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.62% and 78.28%, respectively.

DPZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -3.95%. The price of DPZ fallen by 13.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.25%.